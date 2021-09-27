Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec have spent more time than ever at their stunning London property over the past year – and it has helped them fall in love with it.
Speaking of the pandemic with Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll, the professional dancer said: "We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before. Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself."
Gemma Atkinson revealed the couple were looking for a new house to buy in Manchester after Aljaz "fell in love with the city" during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals with Gemma.
However, with Janette announcing she has left Strictly and is set to join It Takes Two, she will need to be close to the studio in London. Take a look inside the couple's home, where they have lived since 2018...
Janette showed off her home office, complete with a large white desk where she positions her iPad, keyboard and, of course, a cup of tea.
