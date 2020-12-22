Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream

With homes in locations from Manhattan to Vancouver, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have an impressive property portfolio, but it's their home in Los Angeles where they spent lockdown that's oh-so cosy.
The couple, who have been together for 38 years, have shared several insights into their home life, showcasing their luxurious living room, epic home gym and beautiful garden. Take a tour around…
In one video, Goldie sat in the middle of her living room to discuss the health benefits of laughter. The 76-year-old sat on a yellow armchair positioned in front of a fireplace with an ornate white mantelpiece featuring a pair of matching house plants on top, and a television mounted on the wall at the centre.
The room has wooden flooring with a fluffy cream rug, and Goldie has a wire and wooden shelving unit to one side.
