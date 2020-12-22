﻿
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream

The stars owns several properties around the world

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream
With homes in locations from Manhattan to Vancouver, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have an impressive property portfolio, but it's their home in Los Angeles where they spent lockdown that's oh-so cosy.

The couple, who have been together for 38 years, have shared several insights into their home life, showcasing their luxurious living room, epic home gym and beautiful garden. Take a tour around…

In one video, Goldie sat in the middle of her living room to discuss the health benefits of laughter. The 76-year-old sat on a yellow armchair positioned in front of a fireplace with an ornate white mantelpiece featuring a pair of matching house plants on top, and a television mounted on the wall at the centre.

The room has wooden flooring with a fluffy cream rug, and Goldie has a wire and wooden shelving unit to one side. 

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream
Goldie posted a video of her putting lights on her Christmas tree for the festive season. She wished everyone a merry Christmas as she wrapped her brightly coloured lights around her huge tree. In the video, fans could also see her sweeping staircase and huge chandelier.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream
We got a look inside a second living room area in another Instagram post, when Goldie sat with her feet up to watch TV. The room has a blue-and-white patterned wallpaper and marble coffee table in front of a fireplace, where Goldie has her daughter Kate Hudson's book on display.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream
Another room has white wooden panelling on the walls and a large plant in front of the window, where Goldie sat on a white wicker chair with yellow cushions.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream
The kitchen and dining room is open plan, with a huge bed where Goldie and Kurt's dogs can sit. The entire ground floor looks to have the same wooden flooring throughout, with a set of double doors leading out to the garden, and a wooden dining table with unusual colourful legs visible in the background.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream
Goldie shared a peek inside her home gym when she did a workout, showing that as well as a mini trampoline, the room has been equipped with a spin bike and treadmill, with floor-to-ceiling mirrors and a barre across one wall.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream
We got a look inside what appears to be Kurt and Goldie's bedroom when they bonded with their granddaughter Rani in 2018. The spacious suite has a cream colour scheme, with an embellished throw on the bed, and a Christmas tree positioned in the middle of the bay window.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream
Goldie is a devoted Buddhist, so it's little surprise that she has a Buddha model on display in her garden next to the lawn. It looks like the perfect spot to meditate.

