Inside the Strictly Come Dancing stars' homes: Kai Widdrington, Nadiya Bychkova and more

The dancers spend a lot of time away from home with work commitments






Many of the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers have spent the past few weeks touring across the UK on the show's nationwide arena tour, so they'll no doubt be happy to enjoy some home comforts now it has come to an end.

From 2021 newcomer Kai Widdrington to the most recent winner, Giovanni Pernice, take a look through the gallery to see where the Strictly pros call home.

Kai Widdrington

Strictly newcomer Kai Widdrington shared a flat with fellow dancer Giovanni Pernice during the coronavirus pandemic, and has previously described the pair as "best mates". The dancer also shared a look at his family home when he celebrated Christmas, showing a stunning hallway with a Christmas tree and armchair at the bottom of the stairs.



Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice rarely shares photos of his bachelor pad on social media, but from the few photos we have seen, he has opted for muted monochrome interiors, including white walls, wooden flooring, and a grey sofa.



Nadiya Bychkova

Dancer Nadiya Bychkova, who was recently rumoured to be dating Kai Widdrington, often reveals glimpses inside her home on social media. A photo shared in early January showed a peek at her cosy living room, as she relaxed on a sofa topped with velvet cushions and fluffy throws, with a lit candle and lamp on the table beside her.


Dianne Buswell

Dianne previously shared a London apartment with her boyfriend and former dance partner Joe Sugg, but the pair have since moved to a beautiful home with stunning country views, a large kitchen, and colourful interiors.


Oti Mabuse 

Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure hosted free virtual dance classes from their home in London during the coronavirus pandemic. Their videos revealed much of their property, including the enormous living space with wooden floors, white walls and a huge grey sofa with red and grey cushions. 



Amy Dowden

Dancer Amy shares her home with her fiancé Ben Jones and recently gave fans a look into their bedroom. The star showed off her favourite hair curlers in the post, but we couldn't help but notice the pineapple-shaped lamps she has on her bedside tables in the background. That soft grey quilted bedspread is pretty chic too.

 



Anton Du Beke

Is this the cutest pic ever?! Anton has a legion of female fans and he's sure to get them swooning even more with this adorable photo. The dancer shared the snap for World Book Day and we just love the little armchairs which his twins are sitting in listening to daddy tell a story.



Karen Hauer

Fitness fan Karen regularly posts videos of herself working out for her fans to follow. We got a glimpse at her home in this snap, where we see her spacious living room, chic armchair and view out to her patio. Betty the dog looks pretty cute too.

 



Graziano Di Prima

Ok, so all we can really see here décor-wise are some white sheets and a purple wall – but Happy Christmas HELLO! readers. What a divine bedroom.

 



Janette Manara and Aljaz Skorjanic

Erm, can this be our bedside table, please? Strictly super-couple Janette and Aljaz are one stylish pair and we just LOVE their interior décor. Janette is a big Disney fan and has a light-up Mickey Mouse ears ornament on display alongside an inspirational quote from Walt Disney. The framed photo from their wedding day is so romantic and we're big fans of the Audrey Hepburn snap and copper pineapple ornament.

 



Gorka Marquez

Gorka and actress Gemma Atkinson live together in Manchester with their baby girl Mia and Gemma's dogs Norman and Ollie. The dogs are clearly important members of the family – just look at the sweet 'O is for Ollie' picture on the wall. Sweet!

 



Neil Jones

A stylish sideboard here from the handsome Neil Jones. The pro dancer shared this photo with his Instagram fans, showing off his new candle which is made from a recycled bottle from Compass Candles – how cool! He wrote: "…this is actually a bottle I found and sent to them but go check them out... it also looks great next to my world championship trophy."

