Weekly horoscope: 12 June to 18 June 2023

ARIES

Pluto’s reappearance at the top of your chart where it remains for the rest of the year signals you have an intense desire to make an aspiration fly. This is the week to voice your opinions, reach out to those who can further your aims and clear up stagnation from the past. Be the powerhouse you were born to be.

TAURUS

The arc of your projected wishes is changing and therefore you’re right to take a hard-line approach when it comes to your role. A New Moon in the financial angle of your chart next Sunday will underline the new potential and your desire to remove what’s been blocking you from reaching it.

GEMINI

If people have thought of you as someone who always juggles they’ll be surprised when you actually put them on the spot. At this point you’re wanting to focus on exactly what you want. Sunday’s one and only New Moon in Gemini gives you a platform to put out the way you see things unfolding.

CANCER

The New Moon in the most secret space in your chart is the moment of conception for your next steps in life. You don’t have to have all the answers right now. Just trust that you’removing towards fulfilling your dearest wishes. Sometimes we have little to go on except ourinner guidance, which is the most powerful ingredient of all.

LEO

Collaborating sounds like a good idea, but could be running into issues in practice. You may find that your natural tendency to take the premier role isn’t going down well. If everyone plays to their strengths there should be no problem. So give someone the space they need to do what they do best.

VIRGO

Nailing someone down to fulfil their obligations is imperative as it underpins everything else you want to do. You can’t play the waiting game any longer and Sunday’s New Moon on your midheaven signals it’s time for you to push forward and find ways of achieving your goals. Don’t get caught up in other people’s storylines.

LIBRA

Long distance plans whether in miles or time take precedence this week. Someone wantsconfirmation which means you need to make up your mind. There’s a lot to navigate andnegotiate as several factors play into the scenario. Decide your own bottom line and gofrom there.

SCORPIO

As your ruler Pluto is now back in situ in the communication angle of your chart for the rest of the year this is the perfect time to attend to projects that create a powerful message. You’ve spent a long time thinking about what’s right for you. Sunday’s New Moon starts a cycle of co-operative sharing.

SAGITTARIUS

Nothing ventured, nothing gained is your usual motto. Yet with Saturn in prime position thisweek you can’t afford to take risks and need to think about the consequences of every action and decision. Reining in the Sagittarian centaur is a form of mastery. Sunday’s New Moon accents a significant other.

CAPRICORN

Sensible Saturn is your mentor planet which stands you in good stead when you need to find practical solutions. Planning out your next move takes time and careful consideration. Meanwhile new options are coming with Sunday’s New Moon affirming ways that enable you to enhance your work/life balance rather well.

AQUARIUS

Top line of the week is that Pluto has retreated out of your sign lessening the intensity of recent months. What’s next is a series of important decisions that bring you closer to your definition of happiness. Sunday’s New Moon offers very big clues as to those people and places that should be in the mix.

PISCES

Saturn in Pisces is making his presence felt. So expect punctuation marks in the smooth flow of life, correction points and dealing with unfinished business as part and parcel of his remit. Streamlining your operations, de-cluttering and moving towards the core of your value system and business is helpful.