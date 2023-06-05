Your horoscope for the week ahead: 5th June 2023 to 12th June 2023

ARIES

It would be tempting to throw caution to the wind and make a power move. However someone won't see it that way and it could have the opposite effect. If you keep your powder dry and maintain a strategic mindset you will no doubt find that what seems like a stand-off can be resolved by meeting in the middle.

TAURUS

In some ways you feel you've been pushed to the limit despite your famous Taurean patience and perseverance. You're thinking about reminding someone that you're not prepared to put up with it. However, what’s going on may have less to do with you than you think. As things resolve around you, the atmosphere sweetens.

GEMINI

Although you're very much a people person there's someone who's speaking a little too loudly these days. They may not be in the power seat but they're scorching the grass. In which case ignore them and you’ll find others who create inspiring exchanges that offer a welcome release.

CANCER

A financial issue appears to have reached a crunch point which requires someone to declare if they are all in or out. Putting them on the spot is a brave move that is counter-intuitive to your risk adverse nature. But it will relieve tension and enable you to get on with wonderful things that are opening up.

LEO

Now that Venus is purring in your sign you’re settling in for a lot of Leo attention between now and early October. Staking out your ground and being a swash-buckler is one way of drawing the crowd. However, your mere presence is powerful enough without you producing a roar.

VIRGO

It would be easy to assess a current situation in a negative light if you dwell on what could go wrong. However, if you are able to let go of the need to control, things can unfold in ways that are not even possible to see at the moment. Elevating your mindset can produce the magic.

LIBRA

You long ago realised that someone who is trying to force an issue is unaware that things take as long as they take! If their personality is weighing heavily on you take heart from your own light touch which allows you to step away from their power play. Move in the direction of those who share your mindset and frequency.

SCORPIO

Powerful changes are afoot which will transform your position in ways that press the refresh button. True, someone is asking for a re-shuffle but there is plenty of scope for manoeuvre. Concentrate on those plans and ideas that amount to a creative process that offers up delights that are both welcome and timely.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarians usually say what they think, however you could be taken aback from someone's reactions and the complications that have been triggered. Calming things down is essential. Allow both yourself and others some space and you'll find within days there's a way to smooth those ruffled feathers.

CAPRICORN

It's interesting to see how others are overplaying their hand. You can watch them revealing more than they originally intended. However as the powerful planet Pluto will return to your own sign on Sunday for the rest of the year you have plenty of time to respond. Besides, actions speak louder than words.

AQUARIUS

If you find yourself caught up in emotional drama which far exceeds what you would consider to be appropriate you might be wondering if you've lost your famous detachment. You haven't. It's just that once in a while you're reminded that the heart can over-rule the head. You're only human after all.

PISCES

Pisceans tend to go along with others calling the shots. However for some time you've recognised that your own work/life balance is at stake and you're preparing to pull the plug on something that you feel is far beyond your remit. Reclaiming some dream time and me time is essential to your well-being.

