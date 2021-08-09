Debbie Frank
Your weekly horoscope revealed for 9 to 15 August, by Princess Diana's astrologer Debbie Frank
Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... If it's proving hard to tick your boxes early in the week, put it down to Neptune's chaotic smog which soon dissipates revealing a growing sense of anticipation about your world becoming larger and more interesting. You realise your turnaround is a feat of perception, rather than task driven. Adaptability can be difficult when you had an end-result in mind. Yet, given the current flow chart you have no choice other than to take is as it comes. Counter-intuitively once you open your mind to the delights of having less expectations you recognise something better than you imagined is on its way. Even if things don't add up or make sense early in the week, you've got time to put your world to rights. As Mercury moves into the detailed oriented sign of Virgo on Wednesday, joining both Venus and Mars the emphasis is on the small things. Narrow down your choices and concentrate! You tend to pick up what's left unsaid or circulating in the ethers so you receive a wealth of non-verbal information that isn't available to most people. Once Mercury arrives in precise Virgo midweek you can check everything out. Going deeper evolves a relationship to the next level. The influx of the recent New Moon energies together with a download from the Lion's Gate Portal is still to be processed. Whilst initially knocking you off your feet, even raising your fears, these are settling into a deep inner knowing that all will be well. Being calm, poised and grounded is everything. The presence of Mercury, Venus and Mars in your sign is giving your energy field an extra boost. Whilst you might continue going about your business, behind the scenes so much is shifting that will become clear once we enter Virgo time on August 22nd. Until then, you are prepping, curating, making inroads and figuring it all out. Do you feel you're trying to live up to impossible standards? Venus is up against idealistic Neptune creating a vision of perfection and expectations that are hard to meet. So give yourself a break. Peace lies in returning to the zen state and inner serenity, immune from outside interference. If you wonder where you fit into a team or group, the answer is in the power position which is afforded to you later this week. Having zero expectations is part of your charm. Plus your Scorpionic gift of bringing something meaningful into other people's lives. For someone who is unbothered by the details and prefers the bigger picture, the universe is pressuring you to take a good long look at the minutiae. Perhaps you will discover something of interest. A small detail that can be enhanced and nurtured into a true growth spurt. Your exact plan seems a way off from completion early in the week as confusion reigns over the finer points. Yet a massive burst of enthusiasm pushes it over the line. Achieving a well-deserved triumph over the odds that gives you the smile of inner empowerment. You're looking at someone's influence and impact on your life, yet of course wishing to retain your Aquarian detachment. Opening up to others requires you to share and merge your magic. You could be brilliantly surprised by how well this works. Relationships are centre stage this month and into September, giving you the opportunity to work out the balance between giving your all and receiving what you need. The boundaries remain blurred at times, but you're due to receive rather more than you dared hope for.
