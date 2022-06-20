Weekly horoscope: 20 to 26 June 2022

Debbie Frank
Debbie Frank horoscopes 2022: take a look at your free weekly horoscope and see what's in store for 20 to 26 June 2022
Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Having heard all the downsides of a situation it's now time to tap into the infinite abundance of the universe and focus instead on what could go right. As Mercury cavorts with positive Jupiter in your sign you can lift the mood by directing your fire into creating enthusiasm. A beautiful link between Venus in Taurus and emotionally intelligent Pluto will show you how important someone is to you. There's a lot to be said for getting each other in the way that you do. As the Sun moves towards the high point of the year on Tuesday perhaps you can let them know how much they matter? You're moving out of a phase of being in limbo land peppered with shockwaves and into a new zone presided over by harmonious Venus in Gemini. Things are drawing together this week into a readable format and on Thursday the love goddess sashays into your sign. You will notice the atmosphere change immediately. Approaching the Summer Solstice on Thursday you're warming up to a period of excellence when the Sun shines in Cancer and you're able to radiate out the most magnetic parts of your energy. So if you have a project to begin, a deal to be struck or a relationship to explore, now is the moment to pick it up in your pincers. It's not impossible to take your foot off the peddle a little as the Sun moves into a more reflective sector of your skies. You can still hold your space as numero uno without being fully present 24/7. Reconnect with what gives meaning to your life and re-charge your beautiful fire spirit ready for a July come-back. Plans for the future may have been de-railed several times over in the past couple of months. Yet you've now got a clear run at them and must take advantage of the momentum. Where things got tangled or unravelled you'll be pleasantly surprised to find they actually lead where you want to go. If it weren't for your charming disposition, others would know that they've overstepped the mark in at least one area. Your smile can be a mask. However, you've drawn your own line in the sand now and this invisible boundary will actually have an effect. So you'll find they play fair. A highly positive link between Venus and Pluto can effect a turn-around in a situation that has been stuck for a while. As they say, timing is everything and someone is now ready to find a solution rather than maintain an issue. All of this has come about because you have already discovered you're stronger than the problem! Clearing out the vestiges of the Sagittarian Full Moon is on-going. In some ways it's cut you adrift. However, you can start the re-build and put together arrangements that will work better than you ever imagined. As Venus arrives to harmonize relationships from Thursday people are on-side. Having refused to get involved with the chaos that has infected one situation you're finding that your resilient attitude is seen as the right way to go. Let the big cleanse continue to release you from what you no longer need. Pluto in Capricorn is ultimately the big transformer – bring it on. You've had to grit your teeth on more than one occasion in recent weeks. Yet you find yourself back in full flow this week and able to put things together in a way that actually works. On Thursday the love planet Venus moves to accent life's joys. Just in time to enjoy the prime time of the Summer. So often you find yourself having to help people relax rather than getting uptight over things they cannot control. Yet they seem to be able to perform the out-breath all by themselves now which means you can enjoy lovely things for what they are rather than analysing what's coming next. Hooray!
