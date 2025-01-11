Bella Hadid reveals heartbreaking pictures of childhood home on fire: 'This feeling is devastating'

Bella Hadid revealed that her childhood home has been lost due to the ongoing fires engulfing Los Angeles. The supermodel, 28, took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the Malibu mansion crumbling in flames.

© Instagram Bella posted the heartbreaking photo on Instagram

On top of the heartbreaking image, Bella wrote: "Thanks to everyone reaching out. The memories we made in this house, the love my mama put into building it, the family time, the stories, the friends, the love.

"I will miss you 3903 carbon canyon rd. this feeling is devastating but all i can think about are my friends that have lost their personal homes, with all of their keepsakes, memories, clothing, entire lives.

"So, along with continuing to post for all communities effected, I am going to start posting some go fund me's for friends that have lost their homes of 10-20-30-40+ years in hopes we can give them hope and help rebuild.

"Sending love to everyone, I don't have many more worlds. Love you guys. [sic]"

© Getty Images Yolanda was a regular on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The stunning home, known as the Carbon Canyon Estate, was purchased by Yoland Hadid for $4.5 million in 2007. Yolanda and her now ex-husband David Foster renovated the mansion for two years. The property boasted six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and was often featured in episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Bella posted another snap of the destroyed home with the caption "Childhood bedroom" alongside a sad face emoji. The Orabella founder also shared a birds-eye-view photograph of the house remains in the daytime, with the property completely burned to the ground.

Memories of Bella's home

© Getty Images Bella and Gigi grew up in the Malibu mansion

While the family resided in the home, the gates were graced by the likes of Taylor Armstrong, Kim Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump, and became an iconic backdrop for the hit reality series.

The Mediterranean-inspired home was also rented by Kylie Jenner for almost half a million dollars a month.

© Getty Images The couple divorced in 2017

Yolanda and David were married for four years before they divorced in 2017. The mother-of-three sold Bella and Gigi's childhood home in 2015, after eight years of residing there.

Yolanda now lives in Fort Worth, Texas, where she has built a cowboy-style home with her fiancé Joseph Jingoli.

Bella's heartbreaking post comes after the supermodel ushered in the New Year with a slew of cheerful snaps from 2024. Bella has been dating her cowboy Adan Banuelos for over a year.

On Valentine's Day last year, Bella made her relationship with Adan Instagram official as she posted a Story of her standing on a fence gazing into his eyes as he sat on a horse.