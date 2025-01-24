Ben Shephard delights fans as he shares rare baby pictures of youngest son for milestone occasion

Ben Shephard has marked his son Jack Shephard's 18th birthday with a nostalgic post for his grown-up teenager.

This Morning presenter Ben took to Instagram on Friday to praise his younger son's milestone day.

© @benshephardofficial Ben Shephard's youngest son, Jack Shephard, turned 18 today

In the post, the 50-year-old took a trip down memory lane sharing adorable pictures of his son throughout the years. The birthday photos began with Jack as a cute baby and some nostalgic early school pictures.

Then, the dump moved onto smiley photos of Jack and his younger brother Sam Shephard who are close friends. Finally, the last photo was a father-and-son moment of Ben and Jack looking tanned and sun-kissed.

In the caption, Ben wrote: ''Cannot believe that our little boy is 18!! Where has the time gone?? Soo many memories so many laughs sooo much mess. Couldn’t be more proud of the young man you’re becoming - but mostly excited that you can now legally by me a beer- I’ll see you at the bar!! #happybirthday #18th.''

Doting dad of two

Keeping a more private life, the father-of-two lives in Richmond and shares sons Jack and Sam with his wife Annie.

While his two sons look twin-like, Ben gave an insight into dad life and the difference in the boy's personalities when chatting to Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time in 2021: "Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode. Sam is a lot more gentle."

© @benshephardoffical The look-alike brothers have different personalities

"Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different."

Speaking on his family life he commented: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

In September 2024, Ben revealed his eldest son, Sam, had flown the nest to the University and spoke to Lorraine Kelly about the milestone moment: "He actually starts lectures today. So he's had his freshers. It was all very emotional."

Reacting to a sweet snap of Sam and his wife Annie he said: "This was him and Annie, he's in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it. He Facetimed us this morning at 7.30 asking his mum how he does his washing. She (Annie) was thrilled. She's still needed!"

© @benshephardofficial The couple live in Richmond with their two boys

Ben met his wife Annie at the University of Birmingham when they were both students, with the pair having now been together for 20 years.

It's thought that the property in Richmond that they share with their two sons is worth £4 million - sounds a dreamy lifestyle.