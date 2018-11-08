How Prince Louis' first Christmas will be celebrated differently There will be three very excited children on Christmas morning in the Cambridge household!

With just over a month to go until Christmas, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be getting excited for the big day just like their friends. And it will be an extra-special celebration this year for the Cambridge family as it will mark Prince Louis' first Christmas. Every year, the Royal Family spend the 25 December together in Sandringham, and unlike the majority of families in the UK who wait until the day itself to open their presents, they celebrate slightly differently. Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of Royal Musings, told HELLO!: "The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve. The members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive. The gifts are put out on a trestle table after tea time."

This year will be Prince Louis' first Christmas

While Louis will be too young to know what is happening this Christmas, George and Charlotte will have fun in the next few weeks writing a letter to Father Christmas. Marlene added that it is most likely that the children will also open presents on Christmas morning at Anmer Hall, which will be from Santa.

George and Charlotte will be looking forward to the big day

Last November, George asked Santa for a police car. Prince William gave an adorable handwritten note from his son during an official visit to Finland. In the letter, George had also circled that he had been "nice" that year in the line which read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.

The Cambridges go to Sandringham every Christmas

The Cambridge children haven’t been seen all together since Louis' christening in July – which marked their first official outing as a family of five. Louis, meanwhile, was seen last month with his parents as they took him via helicopter back to Kensington Palace for the evening. The family had been staying at Anmer Hall during the half term break, but William and Kate went to London to attend the state banquet with the Dutch royal family. A royal fan captured the trio arriving, and a day later, departing – again by helicopter.

