How Prince Louis' first Christmas will be celebrated differently There will be three very excited children on Christmas morning in the Cambridge household!

With just over two weeks to go until Christmas, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be getting excited for the big day just like their friends. And it will be an extra-special celebration this year for the Cambridge family as it will mark Prince Louis' first Christmas. Every year, the Royal Family spend the 25 December together in Sandringham, and unlike the majority of families in the UK who wait until the day itself to open their presents, they celebrate slightly differently. Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of Royal Musings, told HELLO!: "The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve. The members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive. The gifts are put out on a trestle table after tea time."

This year will be Prince Louis' first Christmas

While Louis will be too young to know what is happening this Christmas, George and Charlotte will have fun in the next few weeks writing a letter to Father Christmas. Marlene added that it is most likely that the children will also open presents on Christmas morning at Anmer Hall, which will be from Santa.

MORE: Prince William admits he wishes Prince Charles would spend more time with his grandchildren

George and Charlotte will be looking forward to the big day

Last November, George asked Santa for a police car. Prince William gave an adorable handwritten note from his son during an official visit to Finland. In the letter, George had also circled that he had been "nice" that year in the line which read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.

MORE: Prince William is trying to get Prince George to watch this classic TV show

Christmas day is coming around again quickly

While Louis is a little too young to know what is happening this Christmas, Kate recently revealed that George and Charlotte were looking forward to the big day, and had been singing Christmas songs and putting up decorations. The Cambridge children were last seen together in official photographs to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday. The pictures were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, and even captured Louis' close bond with his grandfather, with Charles lovingly holding Louis' hands as Kate held him. In another candid snapshot of Charles – affectionately known to his grandchildren as Grandpa Wales – Louis was reaching out to grab his nose.

Loading the player...

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest moments together

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.