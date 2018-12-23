Why Kate Middleton’s Christmas with George, Charlotte and Louis will break with her family tradition There will be three very excited children on Christmas morning in the Cambridge household!

While people around the country head home for Christmas this weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge and her three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be getting ready for their big day - Christmas Eve. Although the Duchess would have opened her presents on Christmas Day while celebrating the festivities with the Middletons, she now opens them with her children the night before Christmas as a royal family tradition. Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of Royal Musings, told HELLO!: "The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve. The members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive. The gifts are put out on a trestle table after tea time."

This year will be Prince Louis' first Christmas

Marlene added that it is most likely that the children will also open presents on Christmas morning at Anmer Hall, which will be from Santa. Last November, George asked Santa for a police car. Prince William gave an adorable handwritten note from his son during an official visit to Finland. In the letter, George had also circled that he had been "nice" that year in the line which read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.

MORE: Prince William admits he wishes Prince Charles would spend more time with his grandchildren

George and Charlotte will be looking forward to the big day

Last November, George asked Santa for a police car. Prince William gave an adorable handwritten note from his son during an official visit to Finland. In the letter, George had also circled that he had been "nice" that year in the line which read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.

MORE: Prince William is trying to get Prince George to watch this classic TV show

Christmas day is coming around again quickly

It will be an extra-special celebration this year for the Cambridge family as it will mark Prince Louis' first Christmas. While Louis is a little too young to know what is happening, Kate recently revealed that George and Charlotte were looking forward to the big day, and had been singing Christmas songs and putting up decorations. They'll no doubt make sure their little brother's first Christmas is full of love and cheer!

Loading the player...

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest moments together

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.