Sarah Ferguson returns to social media asking for help

Sarah Ferguson has kept a low profile on social media since the beginning of the year, but this week she shared an important message with her fans in support of her charity, Street Child. The kind-hearted Duchess posted a short video on her Instagram page to raise awareness of the amount of children around the world who aren't in education, as part of her recently-launched Count Me In Campaign. Accompanying the emotive footage, she wrote: "Do you think it’s acceptable that there are 121 million school-aged children around the world who aren’t in education? I don’t. Please help us end this scandal #CountMeIn #ukaidmatch #ukgov @dfid_uk #education #streetchild @streetchilduk." Fans were quick to show their support, with one writing: "This is not acceptable, but your work is great," while another said: "It’s absolutely not acceptable, every child deserves as bright a future as any other child." A third added: "You have always been a voice for children."

Sarah Ferguson wants to make a difference with her new Count Me In Campaign

Last year, Sarah launched Street Child's Count Me In Campaign, and celebrated the charity's tenth anniversary. The appeal will use the funds to buy school uniforms, train teachers and build classrooms for disadvantaged youngsters in ten countries from Sierra Leone to Afghanistan. Speaking to the Press Association, Sarah explained that those who donate before 21 February 2019 will have their donations matched by the UK Government.

Sarah launched her appeal last year Photo Credit: Tony Ward

Sarah's set for a busy year, with not only her charity work to focus on but a new lifestyle brand too. It was recently announced that she will be launching Sarah Senses in 2019, with the news being shared in late December by Sarah's assistant, Antonia Marshall. Antonia posted some pictures of the products on her Instagram page, and wrote besides the gallery of photos: "Thank you @sarahferguson15 for the wonderful Christmas presents from your amazing new brand Sarah Senses, to be launched in 2019."

Not much is known about the brand yet - and the Instagram post has since been deleted. From Antonia's original snaps, it looks as though the home range includes some scent diffusers and tea, named 'Dark Nights'. It's thought that the launch will support Street Child UK since the presentation box features a leaflet in name of the cause.

