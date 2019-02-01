Princess Beatrice makes rare engagement at Buckingham Palace - see her dad's proud post The Princess is dedicated to children's welfare and education

The Duke of York proudly shared a photograph on Friday, which showed daughter Princess Beatrice on an important engagement last week. Beatrice met with the British Ambassador to Laos and the Lao Ambassador to the UK as part of the Education World Forum, proving the Princess' dedication to children’s welfare and education. The special meeting took place at Buckingham Palace, with Beatrice looking chic in a plum knitted top and matching pleated skirt. It came after the 30-year-old royal took a trip Laos last year, where she visited local schools, witnessed the opening of the new Lao Friends Hospital for Children and opened a renovated UXO Visitor Centre.

READ: Emmerdale's Michael Parr separates from Isabel Hodgins after move to America

Prince Andrew shared this photo on Twitter

Last November, Beatrice spoke to HELLO! about why she is determined to support children's education, following her own dyslexia diagnosis when she was a child. She said: "I was diagnosed with dyslexia when I was seven and as I have said before, it was a struggle at the beginning of my school career. It taught me the importance of great teachers and supportive parents who, above all, are ready and willing to listen to young people."

READ: Is this a sign that Meghan Markle will give birth at the Lindo Wing like Kate Middleton?

She also opened up about her joy over the results achieved by an African school backed by a charity of which she is patron. The Northwood African Education Foundation, which aims to help some of the world's poorest children through education, built a school in northern Ethiopia. St George’s, in Azezo, educates 353 children in the area. Beatrice said: "The results that we are seeing at St George's are incredibly inspiring, and it is helping the most vulnerable children in one of the poorest places in the world. I'm honoured to be involved and will do whatever I can to support the project."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.