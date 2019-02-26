Duchess Meghan admits she feels 'camera shy' at times She spoke during her royal tour of Morocco

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she can feel camera shy at times during royal events. She made the comments during a visit to an equestrian centre in Rabat, Morocco – as she sympathised with a Shetland pony that seemed a little shy! "Has anyone got any carrots?" joked Harry, noticing that the horse was shaking. "She's a bit nervous, this one," he said. Meghan then quipped: "Well, we all get a little camera shy, I understand."

Meghan admitted she can feel camera-shy at times

Former Suits star Meghan has been photographed throughout her career as an actress and even more so now she is a member of the Royal Family - but we're not surprised she is nervous of the limelight at times. No doubt she will be happy to spend some private time with her husband on Tuesday, as the royal couple chose to stay an extra night in Morocco following their official commitments.

On Monday afternoon, Meghan and Harry stepped out to meet King Mohammed VI of Morocco, with the Duchess looking stunning in a blue floral print maxi dress by Carolina Herrera. She chose a nude satin clutch and neutral heels, and wore her hair swept back in her go-to sleek bun. What a showstopper!

They spent around an hour at the King's private residence, with Harry heard talking about another unknown invitation that had been extended to the couple. Speaking of the mystery person, the Prince said: "He was very keen on getting us down there two days after this trip, unfortunately we have commitments to get back to." He also cryptically said to the king that he would not be able to take up "your fantastic invitation," adding: "Next time we will schedule it properly. We will keep it very quiet from everybody out there." It sounds like it won't be long before Meghan and Harry return to beautiful Morocco – who can blame them?

