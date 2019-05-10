Take a look at the first photos of royal babies Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more They are all adorable!

The world fell in love with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child when we were introduced to him on Wednesday. It is not surprising that the sweet photograph of Archie Harrison swaddled up in a knitted shawl sent royal fans into a frenzy. The first glimpse of the newborn gave us total cuteness overload! So, we have gathered together the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first pictures with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to remind us how adorable these little tots were when they were Archie Harrison's age…

Prince William and Kate introduced their first son, Prince George, on 23 July 2013. The new mother wore a Jenny Packham short-sleeved blue polka dot dress with an empire waist, paying tribute to Princess Diana who wore a similar spotty attire some 31 years earlier when she stepped out with newborn William.

Two years later, Princess Charlotte was born, with Kate opting for a slightly different style vibrant yellow midi dress, also by Jenny Packham. For Charlotte's world debut, the royal baby wore an ivory bonnet and was wrapped in a G.H Hurt & Son white shawl.

In April 2018, when we were given our first glimpse of Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge unsurprisingly chose another Jenny Packham dress, this time in red. The delicate white lace Peter Pan collar on top of the bold red shade acknowledged Diana's first appearance after Prince Harry's birth.

Meghan and Harry followed in the footsteps of the Queen, Diana and Kate and William when they decided to use the same Ivory White Leaves and Flowers baby shawl by G.H Hurt & Son for Archie's first appearance. Meghan, who looked radiant after the birth, donned a white belted blazer dress by Grace Wales Bonner, matched perfectly with Manolo Blahnik heels.

