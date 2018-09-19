Zara and Mike Tindall temporarily leave children for very special cause The couple welcomed their second child in June

Zara Tindall is a hero. The Queen's granddaughter is taking on an epic bike ride with her husband Mike, just three months after giving birth to their daughter Lena. On Wednesday, the couple hopped on their bicycles at Herne Hill Velodrome in south London to travel to Dover for the day.

Zara, 37, and Mike, 39, are raising awareness and funds for the Blue Marine Foundation, which aims to protect the world's oceans. The parents-of-two are keen sailors and have a deep respect for the sea. Zara said: "Our oceans are constantly under threat and it's for that reason that we are joining 100 brave cyclists in raising awareness around vital marine conservation projects like Blue's so that they can receive the funding and support they need." The group will travel to Monaco, but Zara and Mike are only taking part in the first leg.

Loading the player...

Retired rugby star Mike added: "Both myself and Zara believe it's really important to help protect the oceans for our children and future generations to enjoy. Today, we'll be getting on our bikes to help Blue raise awareness for their fantastic conservation projects. The first leg is certainly going to be a challenge but we're hoping our competitive streak will help us through."

MORE: Buckingham Palace announces another royal engagement!

The Blue Marine Foundation is dedicated to creating marine reserves and establishing sustainable models of fishing. Since its establishment in 2010, the charity has helped protect four million square kilometres of ocean.

Mike and Zara are cycling to Monaco

It's understood that Zara and Mike have said goodbye to their young children Mia, four, and baby Lena, who will be looked after at home. The couple welcomed their second child in June, after Zara sadly suffered two miscarriages. The Olympic equestrian has a passion for sports and was already back in the saddle this summer, competing in horse trials in her mother Princess Anne's home of Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals why David and kids were banned from front row

The couple are raising funds and awareness for the Blue Marine Foundation

Zara and Mike's elder daughter Mia is often spotted on family days out in the park with her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips – the daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips. Mike has since opened up about family life, telling HELLO! magazine: "Mia is very happy to a big sister, she is happy about that. We're doing alright at the moment. We've had a couple of bad nights with Lena but otherwise she has started off strong."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.