Sarah Ferguson sends personal message to thank fans for birthday wishes She has sent out various versions of her thank you cards

Sarah, Duchess of York, has sent various forms of personal correspondence to fans who wished her a happy birthday this year. She celebrated her 60th birthday in October, and previously sent out a sweet photo reply to fans earlier in November - though one fan has revealed she had received two different responses. Royal blog account Gerts Royal Replies wrote on Twitter: "A 2nd birthday reply from Duchess Sarah arrived this week. The card features a photo of Sarah arriving at @hellomag's Mother & Daughter tea for #InternationalDayoftheGirl. Sarah attended with Princess Eugenie."

Sarah has sent out a number of personal replies to royal fans

She later added: "While I have received a few double replies over the year, this was the first time the replies were drastically different. The first reply was a hand-signed personal letter." One reply - a card with a ribbon tie - was dated to mark her birthday, October 15, while the other - a hand-signed letter - was sent on November 2.

It seems Sarah has opted to send out a number of different cards and keepsakes to her fans in the weeks following her big day - as another royal watcher also shared a slightly different photo card, using the same image of the Duchess.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife celebrated her big day with a star-studded party, where guests included Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, marked the occasion by sharing some never-before-seen photos of her family to her Instagram account, which she captioned: "To my beautiful Mumma - Happy 60th birthday. You are an inspiration and one of the people I admire most in this world. Thank you for being you. I love you to the moon and back."

Sarah was last seen arriving at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, following the news that the Duke of York has stepped down from royal duties for the foreseeable future. She was likely visiting the palace to meet with her former husband, who was pictured leaving Royal Lodge Windsor on Thursday morning to attend more meetings at the palace.

Sarah has been supportive of Prince Andrew following his BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, where he addressed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal for the first time. She described the father of her two daughters as a "true and real gentleman" in an Instagram post.