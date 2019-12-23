Why Duchess Kate's Christmas with George, Charlotte and Louis will break with family tradition There will be three very excited children on Christmas morning in the Cambridge household!

As people around the country head home for Christmas, the Duchess of Cambridge and her three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be getting ready for their big day - Christmas Eve. Although the Duchess would have opened her presents on Christmas Day while celebrating the festivities with the Middletons, she now opens them with her children the night before Christmas as a royal family tradition. Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of Royal Musings, told HELLO!: "The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve. The members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive. The gifts are put out on a trestle table after tea time."

The Cambridges will open their Christmas presents on Christmas Eve

Marlene added that it is most likely that the children will also open presents on Christmas morning, which will be from Santa. Earlier this month, Prince William revealed what son Prince George was hoping to receive this year. Appearing on A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry, William was quizzed on what he would be getting his children for Christmas. "Well, George has already written his list for Father Christmas," he revealed. "He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer. We might give him something to do with drawing, or football. Loving his football as well!"

George and Charlotte will be looking forward to the big day

Last year, George asked Santa for a police car, with Prince William revealing an adorable handwritten note from his son during an official visit to Finland. In the letter, George had circled that he had been "nice" that year in the line which read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.

The family are expected to join the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas

Last week, the Cambridges released their 2019 Christmas card featuring the loveliest family photo with their three children. William and Kate, both 37, and their children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis all pose around a vintage motorbike and sidecar, with a dungaree-clad Louis on his smiling dad's lap and a beaming Kate holding onto a handlebar. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to join the Queen at Sandringham for the festive period, where they will walk to church on Christmas Day. William, Kate and their children are likely to stay at their nearby country estate Anmer Hall.

