Peter Phillips has been pictured for the first time since his split from wife Autumn was announced. In his first public appearance since the sad news was revealed, Princess Anne's son attended a golf tournament for players who are blind or disabled in Australia on Tuesday, a regular event for the royal. He was photographed with golf instructor Andrea McGann and appeared to be in good spirits.

Although the news that the royal pair is to divorce broke on Monday, Peter, 42, and Autumn, 41, reportedly informed their families of their separation last year, and the Queen is said to be very sad about the end of her oldest grandchild's marriage. Autumn did not join Peter and the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham in December, nor did she appear at her husband's annual shoot on the Queen's Norfolk estate last month.

The royal pair married at St George's Chapel in 2008

Peter and Autumn, who is Canadian, met at the Montreal Grand Prix back in 2003. They've been married for 12 years having tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on May 17, 2008. They share two children: daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven, who are firm friends with their cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Any speculation that Autumn might follow in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's footsteps and return to her homeland was quickly quashed. Instead, she and Peter continue to share a home at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, next door to Peter's sister Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, and will eventually have separate residences on the estate.

The Queen bought Gatcombe Park in 1977 as a wedding present for Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and Peter and Zara were raised there. Anne and Mark divorced in 1992 and the Princess Royal and her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, now split their time between the Cotswolds manor house and their London residence at St James's Palace.

