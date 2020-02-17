Sporty Princess Beatrice goes heli-skiing in Pakistan The Duke of York's eldest daughter works for tech company Afiniti

Princess Beatrice carried out a trip to Pakistan this weekend, where she met the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi. The President tweeted photos of the trip as he hosted "a high level delegation led by Princess Beatrice of York at the Presidency," adding that the group were in the country for a heli-skiing expedition.

In a thread of tweets, Dr. Arif Alvi added: "It reflects the trust of foreign tourists over tourist potential in Pakistan and that's why such a large delegation has come to Pakistan to enjoy skiing," and "With the world increasingly acknowledging Pakistan's natural beauty, Pakistan is destined to emerge as the tourist hub of the region and beyond."

President Dr. Arif Alvi @ArifAlvi hosts a high level delegation led by Princess Beatrice of York @yorkiebea at the Presidency, who are in Pakistan for heli-skiing expedition. pic.twitter.com/McHzmuWM7D — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 16, 2020

It's believed that Princess Beatrice was visiting Pakistan in her role as Vice President for tech firm Afiniti. Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, also tweeted a photo of the royal with the former prime minister of Spain, Jose Maria Aznar, and the former prime minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi.

Welcoming HRH Princess Beatrice of York @yorkiebea , Jose Maria Aznar, @matteorenzi, Frederico Rigoni, Zia Chishti & the @afiniti team to Pakistan. Wish you a great stay here !

🇵🇰⛷🎿🇵🇰#VisitPakistan #BeautifulPakistan #Tourism pic.twitter.com/pICcDWByKy — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 15, 2020

Princess Beatrice's visit comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour of Pakistan in October 2019, where they met with Dr. Arif Alvi and prime minister Imran Khan.

The Duke of York's eldest daughter, 31, is set to marry fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. The Queen will host a reception for the newlyweds and their guests at Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will marry in May

As Buckingham Palace confirmed more details about the nuptials, Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie, 29, posted a sweet throwback of the two of them as bridesmaids at their nanny Alison Wardley's wedding in 1993. She captioned it: "She's so excited.... Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment."

Although Beatrice doesn't undertake official royal duties, she is patron of a number of organisations, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, English National Ballet School and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.

