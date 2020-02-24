Crown Princess Mary of Denmark shares new photos with beloved pet dog on family ski break The Danish royal family welcomed the pup in 2017

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has shared gorgeous new photos of her family and beloved pet dog Grace in Switzerland. The 48-year-old royal posted a series of photos on Instagram of the pup covered in snow in the Swiss mountains, including herself in one of the snaps. The mum-of-four looks athletic in ski gear and sunglasses, as the pooch sits contently beside her. In another image, Crown Princess Mary's son Prince Vincent, nine, lies on the slopes next to Grace. The caption with the new photos read: "A greeting from Switzerland where Grace enjoys life in the mountains and snow."

Border collie Grace was welcomed into the Danish royal family as a puppy in 2017. Their previous pet dog Ziggy sadly died in April 2017 after 12 years. At the time, the palace shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram that read: "Ziggy was a faithful and loving dog, who unfortunately suffered from chronic renal failure and osteoarthritis. Despite this, he had a high quality of life to the end."

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's children Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, began a 12-week school stay at the Lemania-Verbier International School in Switzerland in January.

The Danish royal family pictured last year

The family-of-six took part in a photocall in the Swiss mountains as they began the term, and a previous statement from the Danish court explained: "With the school stay, the Crown Prince couple hope to give their children experience in an international environment." The young royals usually attend classes at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte.

The Danish court released a stunning new portrait of Crown Princess Mary to mark her 48th birthday on 5 February. The Australian-born royal wore a navy v-neck wrap dress and sapphire drop earrings.

