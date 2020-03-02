The royal family will welcome Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to the firm when he marries Princess Beatrice on 29 May. While their future children will be in line to the throne, the Duke of York's eldest daughter will also inherit titles from her husband's side of the family, becoming an Italian 'Contessa' or 'Nobile Donna' (noble woman).

READ: Everything we know about Princess Beatrice's wedding: from the venue to the bridal party

WATCH: Five facts about Beatrice and Edoardo

Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, 68, who descends from Italian aristocracy, told Mail Online: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

Former British Olympian Alessandro was married to Nikki Burrows for five years and they had two children together, Natalia, now 38, and Edoardo, 36. He met Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York in the Swiss ski resort Verbier in 1972 and the families have been friends for years. Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September 2019, following a weekend break in Italy.

As well as titles, property developer Edoardo is set to inherit the family's sprawling residence Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Casatenovo, Northern Italy, which is less than an hour away from Milan. The 13-bedroom property is surrounded by parkland and has an outdoor swimming pool.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi make royal history with best man announcement

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement last September

The couple will tie the knot at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in May, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace. The wedding is set to be a much more intimate and private affair than recent royal nuptials, as the chapel seats only around 150 people.

Further details are still to be announced about the royal wedding, but it was revealed this weekend that Beatrice and Edoardo have asked his three-year-old son Christopher to be his best man. Affectionately known as Wolfie, he is Edoardo's child from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.