The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dating since 2016 and in that time, they've treated each other on their birthdays. Meghan turned 39 on Tuesday 4 August and with the Sussexes now living in Los Angeles, it's the first time that she and Prince Harry would have marked the occasion in their new home city. HELLO! takes a look back at how the Prince has celebrated Meghan's birthday in previous years…

Harry and Meghan moved to LA in March

The couple were set up by a mutual friend in summer 2016 and enjoyed drinks at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse London on their first date. For their third date that summer, Harry whisked Meghan away on a surprise trip to Botswana.

Just a year later, the couple returned to the south African country for Meghan's 36th birthday, where they stayed at the Meno a Kwena camp. The couple were photographed walking together after stepping off a plane, with Harry lovingly placing his arm around his then-girlfriend. A source at the time said: "Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time. He's made the trip incredibly romantic. They'll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars."

Just a few months after their romantic getaway, the couple announced their engagement in November 2017. Harry and Meghan married at St George's Chapel in Windsor the following May and became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan attended Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding on her 37th birthday

On Meghan's 37th birthday – her first as a member of the royal family – she and Harry attended their friend Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' wedding in Surrey. The Duchess looked stunning in a colour block pastel midi dress from Club Monaco with a black Philip Treacy hat and Aquazzura heels for the occasion.

For Meghan's 38th birthday last year, the Duke shared a photo of his wife wearing a blue Veronica Beard dress during their royal visit to Tonga in 2018, on their now-inactive Sussex Royal Instagram account. He wrote: "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday. 'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H."

It was an extra-special birthday for Meghan as it was her first one as a mum. The couple spent the day in private at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, with their then three-month-old son Archie. A few days later, the couple reportedly flew to Ibiza for a private family holiday.

