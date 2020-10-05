How Princess Eugenie's royal baby will affect Zara Tindall and her children The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child in early 2021

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting the arrival of their first child together in early 2021.

The royal tot will be 11th in line to the throne when he or she is born, meaning that there's set to be some changes in the line of succession, which will affect Eugenie's older cousin Zara Tindall and her family.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara, 39, is currently 18th in line to the throne, but she will move down one place to 19th when Eugenie's baby is born.

Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter Mia, six, will move to 20th place, while her younger sister, Lena, two, will drop out of the top 20 in the line of succession to the British throne for the first time.

Zara and her older brother Peter Phillips will have something in common with the new royal baby though. Princess Anne decided not to give her children titles when they were born and Eugenie's baby will not automatically inherit one. In fact, as it stands, Eugenie and Jack's child will have no official title at all.

"As things stand, Princess Eugenie's baby will not have a title, or use the HRH style, because these are passed down the male line and Jack does not have a title," says HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash.

Zara's youngest daughter Lena will move down to 21st in line to the throne

However, the Queen could decide to intervene and give Eugenie’s husband an earldom or issue a Letters Patent amending the rules.

Instead Eugenie and Jack's child is likely to be known as Miss or Master Brooksbank, like the Queen's other great-grandchildren, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia and Lena Tindall and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

All of the royals below Princess Eugenie in the line of succession, will move further away from the throne when her first child is born next year.

Eugenie and Jack will become parents in early 2021

The Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, who was third in line when he was born in 1964, will now drop to 12th place, behind Eugenie and Jack's son or daughter.

His children will also move down the line, meaning James, Viscount Severn becomes 13th and Lady Louise Windsor will be 14th in line to the throne.

