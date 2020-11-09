Former Prince Nicholas of Romania and wife Alina-Maria welcome royal baby Prince Nicholas is the son of Princess Elena

A former Romanian prince has revealed he and his wife have welcomed their first child together.

Nicholas of Romania and his wife Alina-Maria are now parents to a baby girl, born on Saturday 7 November.

The prince released a statement on his social media accounts on Sunday, saying: "It gives me great pleasure to announce the birth of my daughter, Maria Alexandra, on 7th November at 20:05 at the Polizu Hospital in Bucharest. Alina-Marina and our daughter are both well and healthy.

"This is a very special moment for our family and we are grateful for the support and shared excitement of Romanians, but especially the efforts of the medical staff during these challenging times."

The couple first announced the pregnancy in a statement released in June.

While Romania's royal family doesn't have an official role, Crown Princess Margareta formally assumed the role as Head of the House of Romania, following her father's death in 2017. As she and her husband Prince Radu do not have any children, Crown Princess Margareta's younger sister and Nicholas' mother Princess Elena is her designated heir.

Nicholas was third-in-line to the defunct throne of Romania, according to a new family statute enacted in 2007 that also conferred the title of a "prince of Romania" on him. That was abrogated in 2015 and his younger sister Elisabeta Karina is now second-in-line to the throne after their mother Elena.

The former prince confirmed in May 2019 that he had fathered a daughter with a woman named Nicoleta Cirjan, who was born outside of marriage in 2016.

