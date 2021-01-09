The Queen's sweet birthday message to Kate Middleton from Windsor Castle The Duchess of Cambridge shares a close bond with her grandmother-in-law

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh shared a sweet birthday tribute to the Duchess of Cambridge on her 39th birthday on Saturday.

The royal family's social media account posted a solo photo of Kate and one with her and Her Majesty at The Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

The caption read: "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH."

The monarch, 94, and her husband, 99, are currently residing at Windsor Castle during England's third lockdown, where they also spent Christmas.

Prince William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are believed to have remained at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The Duke and Duchess were reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle in December, following their UK-wide royal train tour.

The Queen shared this photo of Kate on social media

William was captured sweetly saying goodbye to his grandmother at the end of the engagement, where the senior royals thanked local key workers for their efforts.

The Duke also carried out an in-person outing with the Queen in Salisbury in October, when they visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).

Her Majesty also shared this photo to mark Kate's 39th birthday

William and Kate previously revealed during the first national lockdown last April that they had been keeping in touch with family members using video calls, during an interview with the BBC.

The Duchess said to the Duke at the time: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a two-year-old."

It seems Prince Louis had been cheekily interrupting their video calls, with William adding: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

William and Kate were reunited with the Queen in Windsor in December

Kate, born on 9 January 1982, is the eldest of Carole and Michael Middleton's three children, who include Pippa and James.

She began dating William when the pair were at the University of St Andrews in around 2003 and after a long-term relationship, announced their engagement in 2010.

The Cambridges, who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this year.

