Crown Princess Victoria's puppy makes cute cameo in the snow The Swedish royal introduced the pup on Instagram last year

It isn't just the British royals who love their pets, their European counterparts are also proud dog owners, and one royal pooch just made a surprise appearance.

Crown Princess Victoria's puppy Rio made a cute cameo as the Swedish royal sent a digital greeting to a seminar organised by the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency.

The cavoodle (a cross between a poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel) could be seen excitedly bounding around in the snow behind the princess as she spoke in the grounds of Haga Palace in Stockholm.

Victoria, wrapped up in a grey winter jacket and scarf, appeared to smile as Rio darted back behind the camera.

The Crown Princess and her husband, Prince Daniel, introduced their new puppy to royal fans in a sweet Instagram post in May 2020.

In the two pictures released, the adorable dark brown puppy could be seen running in the palace's large outdoor area and later posing with the whole family, including the couple's children, Princess Estelle, eight, and four-year-old Prince Oscar.

Victoria and Daniel aren't the only Swedish royals to own a dog – the crown princess' parents, King Carl and Queen Silvia, have two pooches called Brandy and Bingo.

Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia have a dog named Siri, while Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill introduced a puppy named Teddy to their family home in Florida.

It was revealed last weekend that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed a new puppy to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Kate's brother James Middleton gifted the family an eight-month-old black puppy before the sad passing of their beloved cocker spaniel Lupo last year.

