The way Princess Eugenie broke royal tradition twice with birth of baby boy The two things she did differently

Princess Eugenie released the first glimpse of her and her husband Jack Brooksbank's newborn son in a fitting way for the modern royal - via Instagram!

Taking to her personal account, the new mum, who gave birth on Tuesday 9 February, shared a touching black-and-white photo of her and Jack's hands cradling the tiny fingers and arm of their baby son. She captioned the photo with three blue hearts and two exclamation marks.

Typically, new royal babies make their first public appearance outside the hospital hours after being born, or, like with Meghan Markle, they are introduced via an interview.

Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson and the Duchess of Cambridge all followed this tradition while Meghan Markle chose not to. Instead, she and Harry organised their own photocall two days later.

While Eugenie's Instagram post broke from royal tradition, it received more than 60,000 likes just a few minutes after going online, with Kate's brother James Middleton among those sending their congratulations.

The princess shared the first image of her baby on Instagram

Another difference with past royal births is that Eugenie's birth was announced ten hours after the birth, whilst past announcements have come within hours. Meghan was one of the late announcements, with Archie's birth confirmed eight hours after he was born.

The news of the newborn's arrival was also released via a statement from the Palace which reads: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9 February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie and Jack first announced they were expecting in September 2020, sharing an adorable photo of the Princess holding a pair of teddy bear slippers on Instagram.

Eugenie announced her pregnancy in September

The new parents are expected to raise their first child at Prince Harry and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. Eugenie's parents Andrew and Sarah, who are divorced but still live together at Royal Lodge, are just a stone's throw away and will no doubt be able to lend a helping hand with their new grandchild.

