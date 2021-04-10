Queen Letizia wows royal fans in fitted grey suit and stilettos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia just took power dressing to a whole new level – and fans are swooning. Resuming her official duties on Friday, the monarch stepped out in a fitted grey suit and Prada pumps as she attended the inauguration of Ibedrola's Innovation and Formation centre.

Pictured alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, Letizia nailed business chic in a sharp two-piece by Barcelonan-based fashion brand, Bimba Y Lola. Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the royal completed her outfit with a black lace camisole, her Nina Ricci snakeskin bag and go-to Gold & Roses Double Dagger Earrings.

Queen Letizia stepped out in a grey suit from Bimba Y Lola

As for her hair and makeup, the mum-of-two wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, which had been blow-dried to perfection. Donning a protective face covering for the event, Letizia drew all focus to her eyes, combining a smokey brown shadow with long, dark lashes.

In love with her latest look? Warehouse has a near-identical version in black, and we're adding it to our baskets ASAP.

Reduced from £79 to £63.20 in the sale, this sculpted boyfriend blazer is ultra-flattering thanks to its waist-cinching belt and statement side pockets. Part of a set, add the matching vent back trousers for an additional £33.

If you're in need of style inspiration, take a leaf out of Letizia's book and coordinate with a black cami and stilettos for the office. Looking for something more casual? Box-fresh trainers and a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies will add an effortlessly cool twist.

Revered as one of the best-dressed royals in Europe, we'd love to take a peek inside Queen Letizia's spring wardrobe. Back in March, the monarch wowed fans in a monochrome look to commemorate the 275th anniversary of Francisco de Goya's birth – and the Duchess of Cambridge would approve.

Wearing Kate's go-to print in the form of a black and white Breton stripe top, Letizia tucked her t-shirt into cropped black trousers, layered over with a gorgeous white jacket – so chic!

