﻿
letizia-grey-suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia wows royal fans in fitted grey suit and stilettos

Queen Letizia nailed business chic

Megan Bull

Queen Letizia just took power dressing to a whole new level – and fans are swooning. Resuming her official duties on Friday, the monarch stepped out in a fitted grey suit and Prada pumps as she attended the inauguration of Ibedrola's Innovation and Formation centre.

RELATED: Queen Letizia just floored us in her stunning feathered bustier

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Queen Letizia's Sweet Summer Style

Pictured alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, Letizia nailed business chic in a sharp two-piece by Barcelonan-based fashion brand, Bimba Y Lola. Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the royal completed her outfit with a black lace camisole, her Nina Ricci snakeskin bag and go-to Gold & Roses Double Dagger Earrings.

READ: Marks & Spencer's new polka dot dress has Kate Middleton's name all over it

letizia-suit

Queen Letizia stepped out in a grey suit from Bimba Y Lola

As for her hair and makeup, the mum-of-two wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, which had been blow-dried to perfection. Donning a protective face covering for the event, Letizia drew all focus to her eyes, combining a smokey brown shadow with long, dark lashes. 

MORE: Queen Letizia spotted without her unique engagement ring - here's why

In love with her latest look? Warehouse has a near-identical version in black, and we're adding it to our baskets ASAP. 

boyfriend-blazer

Boyfriend Blazer, was £79 NOW £63.20, Warehouse

SHOP NOW

Reduced from £79 to £63.20 in the sale, this sculpted boyfriend blazer is ultra-flattering thanks to its waist-cinching belt and statement side pockets. Part of a set, add the matching vent back trousers for an additional £33. 

back-vent-trousers

Back Vent Trousers, was £55 NOW £33, Warehouse

SHOP NOW

If you're in need of style inspiration, take a leaf out of Letizia's book and coordinate with a black cami and stilettos for the office. Looking for something more casual? Box-fresh trainers and a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies will add an effortlessly cool twist.

Revered as one of the best-dressed royals in Europe, we'd love to take a peek inside Queen Letizia's spring wardrobe. Back in March, the monarch wowed fans in a monochrome look to commemorate the 275th anniversary of Francisco de Goya's birth – and the Duchess of Cambridge would approve. 

Wearing Kate's go-to print in the form of a black and white Breton stripe top, Letizia tucked her t-shirt into cropped black trousers, layered over with a gorgeous white jacket – so chic! 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about queen letizia

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.