Prince Harry and Meghan's live concert appearance with Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen revealed The Sussexes are attending the Vax Live concert next month

When music royalty meets actual royalty! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are teaming up with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez for a live concert to celebrate how the COVID-19 vaccine is bringing loved ones back together again.

Harry and Meghan, as campaign chairs of Vax Live, will attend Global Citizen's Vax Live concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday 2 May. The concert will be pre-taped and then streamed on Saturday 8 May on select channels.

MORE: Could Meghan Markle welcome her baby daughter on Princess Diana's birthday?

The event, dubbed 'the concert to reunite the world', is being hosted by the Same Old Love singer and will feature performances by JLo, the Foo Fighters and H.E.R. among other chart-toppers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams leads support for Harry and Meghan after Oprah interview

President Biden, First Lady Dr Biden and Vice President Harris will make a special appearance as part of Global Citizen's partnership with the White House's "We Can Do This" initiative to increase public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines while reinforcing basic prevention measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

GALLERY: Prince William and Kate ride tractors on fun trip to the farm

Additionally, President Macron of France, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Plenković of Croatia will make appearances.

There will also be appearances by Meghan's good friend Gayle King, Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, David Letterman and Chrissy Teigen, who recently spoke about how kind the Duchess is.

Harry and Meghan will attend a live concert in LA this weekend

Harry and Meghan will deliver a speech about the need to make vaccines accessible to all. In a statement, they said: "Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle – together. Now we need to recover and heal – together. We can't leave anybody behind.

MORE: The sweet connection between Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice's engagement rings revealed

"We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone everywhere has equal access to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn't be more critical or important."

To help ensure equitable access to the vaccine, Harry and Meghan have also been leading a coordinated drive across the private sector to raise critical funds for the vaccine-sharing program COVAX.

The couple are expecting a baby girl this summer

As the first large-scale music event for a COVID-compliant audience composed of fully-vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers, Vax Live calls for new commitments from governments, the private sector, and philanthropists toward the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

On Global Citizen's official website, it states that the mission of the concert is to celebrate "the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world. We are calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere."

MORE: The two royals whose popularity has increased since Prince Philip's death

The concert will be available to watch on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App, at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT. The concert will also air on FOX at 11pm ET/PT. UK fans will be able to tune in on YouTube at 1am on Sunday 9 May.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.