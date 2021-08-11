Queen Letizia of Spain twins with daughters as she enjoys family meal on summer holiday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been pictured after enjoying a family meal with their daughters, Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta Sofia, 14, during their annual summer holiday.

The Spanish royal family dined at chef Martín Berasategui's El txoko de Martín restaurant in Santa Catalina, Palma de Mallorca on Tuesday evening.

Felipe, 53, looked relaxed in a printed shirt and jeans, while his wife Letizia, 48, was effortlessly chic in a pink kaftan dress by Dear Prudence with black espadrille wedges from Oysho.

The princesses matched their mother in beige lace-up wedges, with heir to the Spanish throne Leonor wearing a white frilled off-the-shoulder top with a denim skirt. Her younger sister, Sofia, donned a pair of sage green dungarees over a simple white T-shirt.

In line with COVID-19 guidance in Spain, the family-of-four all wore face masks as they left the restaurant, waving to members of the public as they travelled on foot.

Queen Letizia and her daughters twinned wearing wedge espadrilles

King Felipe and Queen Letizia traditionally spend some of their summer break on the island of Mallorca at Marivent Palace.

Last week, the Spanish royals paid tribute to Mallorcan sailor, Joan Cardona, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They also visited the Interpretation Center of Sierra De Tramuntana and the Lluc Sanctuary in Escorca.

The Spanish royals dined at El txoko de Martín

Princess Leonor is set for a big change this month as she prepares for her move to the UK.

The teenager will study the International Baccalaureate program for two years at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

She will also be joined at the school this summer by another European royal – Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, who is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

