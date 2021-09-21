Sarah Ferguson's sister Jane reacts to Princess Beatrice's royal baby joy Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo have welcomed a little girl

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are no doubt relishing every moment with their newborn baby daughter, and it seems the wider family cannot wait to meet her!

During an appearance on Australian programme The Morning Show via video link, Sarah Ferguson's older sister, Jane Ferguson, expressed her joy over the news.

"It's so exciting," the royal's aunt revealed. "She is just a tiny little human but it's wonderful. I'm so happy for Beatrice. It is really good news."

Asked whether she has been in touch with her family after the birth, Jane replied: "I've spoken on WhatsApp, as I usually do."

Jane, who lives in Australia where she works in corporate relations for an Australian university, is very close to her sister Sarah. The author once spoke about their bond in a companion essay for The Times.

Beatrice, 33, and her husband Edoardo welcomed a baby girl on Saturday 18 September, and are yet to reveal the name of their child.

Jane is very close to her younger sister Sarah despite living in Australia

Buckingham Palace announced the news of Beatrice's baby on Monday afternoon, sharing a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs six pounds and two ounces.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

