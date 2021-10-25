Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare family pictures from trip to Greece The family flew to Greece last week to attend a wedding

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are currently in Greece, where they flew last week to attend the formal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina.

Whilst it was just the couple that attended the festivities on Friday and Saturday, Edoardo shared a rare picture with his son Wolfie on Sunday, revealing that the visit had also doubled up as a family holiday.

"The Acropolis of Athens and the magnificent Parthenon #athens #acropolis #parthenon," he wrote alongside ten photos taken at the ancient citadel.

Edoardo with his son Wolfie

The first snap shows Edo casually dressed in a white shirt, dark brown trousers, a pair of espadrille shoes and a Panama hat whilst smiling at his five-year-old son who is looking towards the Acropolis, with his back to the camera.

It's unsure if the couple were also accompanied by their newborn daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, who was born five weeks ago at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

At the weekend, Beatrice and Edo attended the nuptials alongside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both attended the wedding with their husbands

The two Princesses looked gorgeous in their outfits, with Beatrice opting for a stunning Gucci dress.

The gorgeous frock featured a cream top half, and a black bottom half, with a stunning bow tying the ensemble together in the middle.

Eugenie dazzled in a black dress from Peter Pilotto. The gown fastened at the waist and featured some gold button detailing. Eugenie accessorised with a Gabriela Hurst clutch bag, a pair of Mr. Boho sunglasses and some Carvela 'Lulu' heels.

This was new mum Beatrice's first public outing since welcoming her first child with Edo in September. The couple announced her name in October alongside a photo showing the baby's footprints. In a joint statement, the couple said: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."