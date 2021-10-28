Sarah Ferguson celebrates good news following heartbreaking post

Sarah, Duchess of York shared some triumphant news with her fans, following a 'heartbreaking' social media post.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 62-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing a green outfit and standing in front of a large tree

The Duchess wrote in the caption: "We won! @BasingstokeGov councillors voted 9-1 to overturn plans for one of the largest warehouses in the UK which would have destroyed 67 ancient oak trees near my childhood home.

READ: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship in 8 sweet photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York describes new granddaughter as 'very, very beautiful'

"They inspired my book The Enchanted Oak Tree and I am one of 103,000 people who signed a petition calling for a rethink.

"On the eve of the COP26 summit, this shows how local democracy can work and protect our precious natural environment. Developers may yet appeal but today we can celebrate."

It comes after Sarah shared her concerns about the land in an Instagram post on Warehouse, writing: "At 6.30pm councillors in Basingstoke will vote on whether to go ahead with plans for a giant warehouse that will destroy 67 ancient oak trees and 3 beech trees near my childhood home."

She added: "I'm one of 103,000 people who have signed a petition calling on the councillors to think again – let's hope they do the right thing."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's book inspired by Royal Lodge will amaze you

MORE: Sarah Ferguson shares glimpse into intimate birthday celebrations

Sarah at the Red Cross charity gala in Rome last week

Many of her 355,000 followers took to the comments to show their support for the cause and also joined Sarah in celebrating her good news.

"Congratulations to you and all!" one said. Another added: "Yay that’s great news," while a third echoed the sentiment commenting: "Amazing news."

Last week, the Duchess enjoyed a glamorous night out as she attended a Red Cross charity event at Rome's 16th film festival in Italy.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.