Queen Maxima stuns in gorgeous jumpsuit during royal outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Maxima was among the many attendees of the G20 summit, which is being held in Rome, and the Dutch royal stole the show with her outfit.

DISCOVER: The ultra-healthy diets of European royal ladies revealed

The 50-year-old arrived at the event in a gorgeous jumpsuit from designer Costarellos and she looked divine. The stunning outfit featured several large buttons across it, and featured the most gorgeous metallic tweed design. However, the outfit does not appear to come cheap, as its cost tops out at a pricey €1,465.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fashion rules royal ladies have to follow

Her appearance at the G20 summit comes shortly after she and her husband, King Willem-Alexander welcomed an adorable new puppy into their family.

The royals shared a photo of the tiny pup wearing a pink collar on their social media accounts on Monday, writing: "Today is Animal Day! Meet Mambo, the newest member of the Royal Family!"

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, Princess Alexia, 16, and Princess Ariane, 14, are already the proud owners of three Labradors called Luna, Skipper and Nala.

It looks to us that Queen Maxima is wearing a new jumpsuit from @costarellos today in Rome. https://t.co/ypsZJEBtnB pic.twitter.com/TnIbhocEsF — UFO No More (@ufonomore) October 30, 2021

The royal looked amazing at the event

To mark last year's Animal Day, the Dutch royal family shared a sweet photo of their pooches playing with a ball on their royal estate, Landgoed De Horsten, in Wassenaar.

The arrival of the royals' new puppy follows Princess Alexia's move to the UK in August.

MORE: Belgium's Princess Elisabeth shares stunning photos as she starts course at Oxford University

MORE: 6 royals who are destined to be the next queens of Europe

The teenager is studying for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, for the next two years. Alexia has also been joined at the college by the heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, 15, who is the eldest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

Emilia Metallic Tweed Jumpsuit, €1,465.00, Costarellos

The Netherlands royal household also confirmed last week that a new book will be released to mark Princess Catharina-Amalia's 18th birthday on 7 December.

Writer, comedian and singer, Claudia de Breij has written a personal book based on her encounters with the heir to the Dutch throne.

The book, which is titled Amalia, will be published by Uitgeverij Pluim in mid-November and will also contain photos from the princess's private archive.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.