Meghan Markle stuns in dreamy black dress during visit with Afghan refugees The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Task Force Liberty in New Jersey

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Afghan refugees on Thursday where they spent time singing with children who are learning English.

MORE: Meghan Markle dazzles in jaw-dropping red gown at NYC gala

To mark Veterans Day, Meghan and Prince Harry stopped by Task Force Liberty during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, where they met with service members from all six branches of the military.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle reads her children's book to kids at Harlem school

According to a spokesperson for the couple, Harry and Meghan spoke with women who had recently arrived at Task Force Liberty, home to over 10,000 Afghan refugees, and visited a classroom full of children who were learning the English words for colours.

The couple even led a rendition of the song, Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes, which the children sing to help them learn the language.

MORE: Meghan Markle answers rare press question on the red carpet with Prince Harry

READ: Prince Harry jokes he is 'living the American dream' as Meghan Markle joins him for military gala

Sharing an insight into their own family life, Harry and Meghan revealed that the classic nursery rhyme is one of Archie's favourites after they were told the song is very popular among the children.

Harry and Meghan engaged with children one on one, many of whom used the opportunity to practice their English by saying phrases like "Nice to meet you".

Harry and Meghan led a rendition of Heads, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes

The couple even picked up some phrases in Dari, the most widely spoken language in Afghanistan, and are said to have left every interaction with children and adults alike saying "Tashakur", which means "Thank you".

For the occasion, Meghan donned a black Giorgio Armani faux-wrap dress, which she accessorised with matching Giorgio Armani heels, a poppy, her Cartier watch and bracelet and another bracelet by Jennifer Meyer. Harry, on the other hand, wore a grey suit and white shirt.

Meghan wore a gorgeous Giorgio Armani dress for the occasion

After their visit, Harry and Meghan thanked the teachers for their tireless efforts and reminded them to take care of their own mental health as well.

Earlier in the day, the couple hosted a luncheon for service members and their spouses at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Throughout their visit, they discussed mental health, the value of community, and living a life of service, with Harry – who spent a decade in the British army until retiring in 2015 and completed two tours of Afghanistan – opening up about the isolation service members often feel when returning home, and stressed the importance of supporting veterans.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.