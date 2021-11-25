The Queen has missed the royal christenings of two of her great-grandchildren The monarch, 95, attended August and Lucas' baptisms in Windsor

The Queen was among the guests at the joint christening of her great-grandsons, August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall, in Windsor on Sunday.

There were previously concerns that the monarch, 95, may not be able to make the family occasion due to a sprained back that caused her to miss the Remembrance Sunday event.

And it wouldn't have been the first time the Queen has missed one of her great-grandchildren's christenings.

WATCH: British royal christenings through the years

In July 2018, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh would not attend the baptism of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis.

At the time the decision was understood to have been mutually agreed by the Queen and the Cambridges. The Queen was also travelling back from Sandringham at the time of the christening ahead of a busy week of royal engagements, including marking the centenary of the RAF and hosting then US President Donald Trump in Windsor.

Prince Louis was christened at the Chapel Royal in London

Prince Louis was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 9 July 2018. The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the guests at the tot's baptism.

The Queen and Prince Philip are also believed to have missed the christening of Isla Phillips – the youngest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips.

The Queen attended August and Lucas' christening in Windsor

The monarch and her husband were not pictured among the attendees at the private baptism that took place at St. Nicholas' Church in Gloucestershire in July 2012, although the reason for their absence is not known.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and Mike and Zara Tindall joined guests at Isla's christening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngest child, Lilibet, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna, are still to be christened. It's not known if the Sussexes will hold a baptism in the UK for their daughter, who was born in Santa Barbara in June.

