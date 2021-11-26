The Queen to leave Windsor Castle next month? The monarch, 95, has been carrying out light duties from her Berkshire abode

The Queen is expected to travel up to her Sandringham estate next month, where she will reportedly host her family for Christmas this year.

While Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm the 95-year-old monarch's plans for the festive season, traditionally she is joined by the likes of the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex at her Norfolk abode.

The Queen was also unable to host her extended family get-together at Buckingham Palace last year, and may be keen to resume the tradition for 2021. Her royal household is yet to confirm any decisions.

She usually travels up to Sandringham by train the week before 25 December and has been photographed arriving at King's Lynn railway station in previous years.

The Queen arriving at King's Lynn station in December 2019

Given the monarch's recent health concerns where she was advised to rest for two weeks and spraining her back, which forced her to miss the Remembrance Sunday service, she may decide to take a helicopter to her Norfolk estate instead of the train. She spent some time at Sandringham in early November during her recovery period and travelled via helicopter.

The Queen traditionally does not return from Sandringham until after the anniversary of her 6 February accession – which in 2022 will be the 70th anniversary – her Platinum Jubilee.

Last year, Her Majesty and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent their first Christmas at Windsor Castle in 33 years, due to the pandemic. This year it will be her first without Prince Philip by her side. The Duke sadly passed away at the age of 99 in April.

