Meghan Markle sent handwritten note to royal family on difficult day The Duchess of Sussex was unable to attend Prince Philip's funeral in person

The Duchess of Sussex's beautiful calligraphy skills were once again on display when she penned a handwritten card for her late grandfather-in-law Prince Philip at his funeral in April.

Meghan was unable to attend the Duke's funeral service earlier this year as she was in the later stages of her pregnancy with Lilibet, but she made sure to pay a very personal tribute to the Queen's husband with the notecard on her funeral wreath.

Viewers who were watching the televised service from home may not have been able to see the notecard, but photos from inside St George's Chapel, Windsor clearly show the message pinned to the centre of the wreath.

While the contents of the message has remained private, HELLO! revealed at the time that the wreath was made up of a variety of locally sourced flowers.

Prince Harry and Meghan specifically asked for the wreath to include acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece to represent Prince Philip's heritage, and eryngium (sea holly) to represent the Royal Marines. The wreath also featured campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip's birth month.

Harry and Meghan's notecard, penned by the Duchess, was pinned to the centre of the wreath

Harry and Meghan commissioned one of their favourite florists to make and design the wreath – Willow Crossley, who also did the flower arrangements for the couple's evening wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens in 2018, their son Archie's christening in 2019, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

The couple's colourful wreath was laid at the service

The colourful wreath certainly stood out among the others laid, which consisted of several stunning white arrangements. White is a traditional colour used for flowers at funerals; the Queen's own bouquet, which was laid on her husband's coffin, included white lilies, small white roses, white freesia, white waxflower, white sweet peas and jasmine.

A great deal of thought went into the Queen's poignant selection, with each holding a special significance in tribute to her husband Prince Philip and their 73-year marriage.

The service took place at St George's Chapel in Windsor

White lilies are often seen at weddings and funerals since they represent rebirth, while the white rose is a sign of respect or remembrance. Jasmine, meanwhile, is symbolic of purity, and sweet peas represent a departure or thank you. The white waxflowers symbolise a lasting love or a love that endures time and trials.

