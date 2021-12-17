Peter Phillips mourns loss of F1 legend Frank Williams

Peter Phillips has been mourning the loss of friend Sir Frank Williams, the co-founder of the Williams Formula One team, following his death last month.

In a statement, the royal spoke movingly of Sir Frank, whose funeral was held on Thursday at the team's factory in Oxfordshire.

The statement from Peter's spokesperson read: "Frank Williams was a huge inspiration and it was both an honour and a privilege to have been part of the Williams team. Whilst it was a sad occasion, it bought back many happy memories.

"He was an amazing man, you didn't really work for the team, you worked for Frank and Patrick [Head, the team's other co-founder]."

It finished by saying: "Everything Frank achieved through his adversity was inspiring, he started from nothing and he created one of the most prolific teams in F1 history. He will be greatly missed."

Peter himself had some involvement with the team, as the Queen's grandson spent three years working with them as a senior account manager, where he looked after their main sponsors.

Sir Frank passed away in November

Sir Frank founded the highly successful F1 team, which won several constructors championships during the 1980s and 1990s. He remained heavily involved with the sports team even after stepping away from the board in 2012, being appointed as team principal, a role he held until Williams was sold last year.

Following Sir Frank's passing on 28 November 2021, the F1 world also paid tribute, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton tweeting: "Sir Frank Williams was one of the kindest people I had the pleasure of meeting in this sport. What he achieved is something truly special. Until his last days I know he remained a racer and a fighter at heart. His legacy will live on forever."

A minute's silence was observed ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

George Russell, who has been driving for the team since 2019, said: "Sir Frank was such a genuinely wonderful human being and I'll always remember the laughs we shared. He was more than a boss, he was a mentor and a friend to everybody who joined the Williams Racing family and so many others."

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was the first grand prix to be held following his death, a minute's silence was observed to pay tribute to him.

A special livery was also ran on the two Williams cars for the race.

