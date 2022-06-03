The Queen's grandchildren and adorable great-grandchildren in pictures

How many grandchildren does the Queen have? This is a question that is often asked and it's not hard to see why thanks to the ever-growing royal family.

MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis met with huge cheers as they make carriage debut

It's little wonder that it's difficult to keep track of who's who – Her Majesty welcomed four children, who have each gone on to have their own brood, who in turn now have families of their own. Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana welcomed Princes William and Harry, the latter of whom welcomed his second child, Lilibet Diana, in June 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren

Prince William shares three children with the Duchess of Cambridge – and that's just Charles' line of the family. The Queen recently celebrated the family's newest arrival - Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, who was born in September 2021.

So how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren does the Queen actually have? Meet them below…

MORE: Adorable photos show Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's similar parenting style

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cheekiest royal moments through the years

Who are the Queen's grandchildren?

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (William Arthur Philip Louis)

The eldest son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales was born on 21 June 1982 and is second in line to the throne, after his father. William married the then-Kate Middleton in 2011 and the couple have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke is a qualified pilot and in 2015 he took on a full-time role as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance until July 2017.

Prince Henry of Wales (Henry Charles Albert David)

Prince Harry was born on 15 September 1984 and is sixth in line to the throne. Like his brother, Harry chose a career in the military but left the army in 2015 to become a full-time royal.

In 2018 he married former actress Meghan Markle and the couple welcomed son Archie the following year. In January 2020, the couple announced they were "stepping back" as senior members of the royal family and now live in LA with their two children.

Zara Tindall

The daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips was born on 15 May 1981 and is currently 21st in line to the throne.

In 2011, the Olympic medallist married Mike Tindall and the couple have two daughters together, Mia, eight, and Lena, three, and son Lucas, one.

Peter Mark Andrew Phillips

The only son of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips was born on 15 November 1977 and is 18th in line to the throne.

He married Autumn Kelly in 2008 and they have two daughters together, Savannah, 11, and Isla, ten. In early 2020, the couple announced their decision to separate.

Princess Beatrice of York (Beatrice Elizabeth Mary)

The eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York was born on 8 August 1988 and is tenth in line to the throne.

Beatrice studied at Goldsmiths, University of London, and married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, after ending her nine-year relationship with Dave Clark in 2016. Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child in September 2021.

Princess Eugenie of York (Eugenie Victoria Helena)

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York was born on 23 March 1990 and is 12th in line to the throne. Eugenie studied art, history, English literature, and politics at Newcastle University.

On 12 October 2018, she married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same venue where her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle. Eugenie gave birth to her first child, son August, in February 2021.

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor

The eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, Lady Louise was born on 8 November 2008 and is 16th in line to the throne. Louise was also a bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2009.

Sophie has explained in the past that her daughter used to suffer from strabismus, a condition whereby a person cannot align both eyes simultaneously, but she has perfect sight now.

James, Viscount Severn

The youngest child and only son of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, James was born on 17 December 2007 and is 15th in line to the throne. James is said to be very close to the Queen and enjoys horse riding.

Who are the Queen's great-grandchildren?

Prince George of Cambridge (George Alexander Louis)

The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was born on 22 July 2013 and is third in line to the throne. In 2016, George started nursery and a year earlier he was ranked 49th on GQ's 50 Best Dressed Men in Britain list. In September 2017 he started school at St Thomas' Battersea in London.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (Charlotte Elizabeth Diana)

The second child and only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015 and is fourth in line to the throne. Because of the changes to succession law in 2013, Charlotte was not displaced in the line of succession when her younger brother Prince Louis was born on 23 April 2018.

Prince Louis of Cambridge (Louis Arthur Charles)

Prince William and Kate's third child, Prince Louis, was born at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington on St. George's Day, 23 April 2018. He is currently fifth in line to the throne.

The official statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips

The eldest daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly became the Queen's first great-grandchild on 29 December 2010. Like her sister Isla, Savannah carries no official title but is 19th in line to the throne.

Isla Elizabeth Phillips

Isla is the youngest daughter of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, and Autumn Kelly. She was born on 29 March 2012 and, although she carries no official title, is currently 20th in line to the throne.

Mia Grace Tindall

Mia is the eldest child of Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's only daughter, and rugby player Mike Tindall. She was born on 17 January 2014 and is 22nd in line to the throne. Mia is usually seen cheering on her mother Zara at equestrian trials.

Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Zara Tindall and husband Mike's youngest daughter, Lena, was born on 18 June 2018 at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire. Like her sister Mia and cousins Savannah and Isla, she too has no title but is 23rd in line to the throne.

Zara has previously spoken about why she decided to follow in her mother, Princess Anne's footsteps, and not give her children royal titles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained to HELLO!

Lucas Philip Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their third child, and only son, Lucas Philip, on 21 March 2021. Lucas' arrival was quite a dramatic one as Zara gave birth on the bathroom floor in her Gatcombe Park home as there wasn't enough time to get to the hospital. He is 24th in line to the throne.

Interestingly, this was the first royal home birth since the Queen's late sister, Princess Margaret, welcomed her daughter, Lady Sarah, at home in Kensington Palace in 1964.

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 18 September 2021 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Sienna Elizabeth – whose big brother Christopher Woolf is Edoardo's son from a previous relationship – became the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and is 11th in line to the throne.

The couple have yet to publicly share a photo of their daughter.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August Philip, on Tuesday 9 February 2021. The palace announced the news in a statement, with Eugenie later introducing her little boy on Instagram. He is 13th in line to the throne.

The couple chose the name August after Queen Victoria's consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name. Philip is in honour of Eugenie's late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie Harrison is the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He was born on 6 May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London, the same place where Sarah, Duchess of York gave birth to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

While the former actress had reportedly planned a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, the Daily Mail later reported that the couple were whisked to the hospital on Sunday 5 May by their Scotland Yard security team. Sources confirmed that the Duke and Duchess stayed overnight until their son was born at 5:26am on Monday morning.

Archie now lives with his parents and baby sister in Santa Barbara, California. He is seventh in line to the throne.

Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana on 4 June 2021. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. The tot became the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and is the fifth grandchild of the Prince of Wales. She is eighth in line to the throne.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.