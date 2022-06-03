The Queen gives Prince Harry new medal following his return to the UK Such a sweet gesture

The Queen has awarded Prince Harry a medal on his return to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee.

The privately-funded medals are commemorative, in honour of the monarch's incredible 70-year reign, and have been distributed to both working and non-working members of the royal family.

The gold medals are attached to red, white and blue ribbon and feature the Queen's profile with her regnal name, Elizabeth II, and the Latin inscription Dei Gratia Regina, which means By the Grace of God, Queen.

Harry was spotted wearing it on Friday alongside three other medals.

WATCH: Prince Harry discusses his and Meghan Markle's visit with the Queen

Other members of the family to receive the medal include Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Margaret's son the Earl of Snowdon and Prince Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederick Windsor.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle flew from the U.S to London on Wednesday, ahead of the Queen's celebrations. They were photographed watching Trooping the Colour the following day from inside the Major General's Office with other non-working royals, including Zara Phillips and Peter Phillips' children, with whom they both appeared to have a sweet bond.

Prince Harry wore the special medal on Friday

On Friday, the couple attended the Queen's service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, among others.

However, they were not in attendance at a reception in Guildhall following the event.

The couple have kept a low profile since stepping back as senior working members of the royal family in early 2020, and have also largely kept their children out of the public eye.

Harry and Meghan attended the service of thanksgiving for the Queen

They flew to the UK with Archie, three, and Lili, who turns one on Saturday, and are expected to meet with the Queen and introduce her to their daughter privately.

It is believed that the family of four are spending their time in the UK at Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan's Windsor residence.

The home was where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to Canada and then America, and it was recently reported that they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement.

