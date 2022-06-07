Prince Albert speaks openly about Princess Charlene's return to family life The couple have been married since 2011

Prince Albert of Monaco has given a revealing interview about his wife Princess Charlene's return to the family home and the pain of their separation.

Charlene only returned to Europe in November having spent most of 2021 in South Africa following a severe ear, nose and throat infection. She then moved into a facility outside of Monaco to receive further treatment and rest.

In March this year, it was confirmed that the Princess had finally been able to return home to her husband and their children, seven-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella.

"Today, Charlene is back with us, and this is the most beautiful thing which could have happened," delighted Albert said in the latest interview, via Royal Central.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert pictured with their two children

"We missed the Princess a lot," he added, stating that the separation was "a test for my wife especially, who suffered greatly and lived through difficult times, far from her family. A test also for our children and for myself".

Albert, 64, concluded: "We were able to stay united despite the distance; we spoke to each other often. She's better, we can finally spend time together. It is a relief and a joy for all of us."

Charlene spent much of 2021 in South Africa battling an ENT infection

Princess Charlene, 44, was seen in public for the first time on 30 April, after spending nearly a year out of the public eye recovering from "exhaustion" and the long-term effects of the severe ear, nose and throat infection.

Last month, she spoke to the Monaco Matin about her battle, and explained: "My state of health is still fragile, and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

The royal couple were married in July 2011

Unfortunately, the Princess recently suffered another health setback. Just a few days ago, the royal palace confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying "a few symptoms".

"In accordance with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days. Her state of health does not cause any concern," the statement confirmed.

