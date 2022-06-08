Lady Louise Windsor's unexpected Zara outfit that everyone missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Louise Windsor turned up the disco glamour as she stepped out to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday in London. The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex surprised royal fans in a glitzy high street number that is set to sell out in double time.

Lady Louise brought the party to Buckingham Palace in a short V-neck dress with long sleeves and elastic cuffs from Zara. Featuring an elastic waistband, ruffled trim and lining, a metallic sheen and subtle leopard print fabric, the number infused Lady Louise's sophisticated wardrobe with some Studio 54 decadence.

The royal wore her blonde hair swept back in a half-up-half-down princess style, letting her strawberry blonde curls cascade down past her shoulders. A silver heart locket with entwined detail adorned her neck, adding a touch of Art Nouveau design to her iridescent outfit.

Lady Louise complemented her statement necklace with a pair of silver drop earrings and opted for a natural makeup look. As she arrived at the long-awaited celebration at Buckingham Palace, the royal layered a dusty sky blue wool coat over her dress for an extra layer of warmth.

The young royal joined her family for the special occasion

Did Lady Louise's dress catch your eye? If so, it's your lucky day as the dress is still available to buy online. Team the number with some heeled boots for an elevated evening aesthetic or for something a tad more casual, slip on some white sneakers for an effortless on-the-go summer ensemble.

Lady Louise sported a leopard print Zara number

If you love the royal's look but are searching for something a little more flirty for the summer season, then why not try this striking silver leopard print number?

Animal Print Dress, £32.99, Zara

The young royal was recently joined by her parents Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex as she headed to the Service of Thanksgiving, held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Animal Sequin Slip Dress, £29.99, ASOS

She stepped out in a £195 silk cream gown by Ghost for the occasion, completing her outfit with a chunky pale pink headband, a metallic cylinder clutch bag and layering necklaces.

