Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? Meet his squad here

He may mix with the likes of Hollywood megastars and sporting legends thanks to their move to the US, but Prince Harry has a select few that he credits as his closest confidants.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might live far away from them since leaving for Montecito, California, but these friends have been with him for every major milestone in his life, including his wedding to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018. Read on to find out more about Prince Harry's oldest friends and inner circle here...

Tom 'Skippy' Inskip

Tom 'Skippy' Inskip has been friends with Harry since childhood. Both Harry and his then girlfriend, Meghan Markle, were guests at Tom's wedding to Hon Lara Hughes-Young in 2017. Before the royal couple publicly confirmed their romance, the pair were pictured putting on a loving display at the nuptials which were held in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

He is the son of Owen Inskip, a friend of Prince Charles and David Cameron, while his maternal grandfather was Labour peer Lord Rufus Noel-Buxton.

Jake Warren

Jake and his wife Zoe's daughter Zalie Warren was a bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. The Warren family have long been connected to the royal family; Jake's father John Warren is the Queen's racing manager. The father-and-son team run Highclere Stud in Newbury together.

Charlie van Straubenzee

The royal has been friends with Charlie ever since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children. It's believed that Charlie and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

Charlie's friendship with Harry has been well documented over the years, with the pair often photographed together on multiple occasions, including the rugby world cup in 2015. Both Harry and Meghan attended Charlie's wedding to Daisy Jenks in Surrey in August 2018.

Thomas van Straubenzee

Thomas is one of Prince Harry and William's closest and long-time pals, having attended Ludgrove prep school with the pair. He married Lady Melissa Percy in 2013 in a wedding which was attended by most of the royal family, and he later became Princess Charlotte's godfather. Both Harry and William are patrons of a memorial fund launched in tribute Henry, Thomas' brother, who died in a car accident in 2002.

Arthur Landon

He is one of Britain's wealthiest young men, having inherited his money when his father Brig Tim Langdon died in 2007. The film-maker, who has also dabbled in modelling, is a close friend to both Harry and William. He attended the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011, and was later a guest at Harry's nuptials. Arthur was educated at Ampleforth and Bristol University. He joined Harry on the headline-grabbing trip to Las Vegas, but says he wasn't present when the photos were taken.

Guy Pelly

Guy helped organise William's bachelor party. A well-known nightclub owner, Guy is famously tight-lipped about his princely pals. Both Princes attended his nuptials to Elizabeth Wilson in 2014. Guy's mum Lady Carolyn Herbert was close friends with the late Princess Diana. Despite his partying reputation, Guy is one of Prince Louis' godfathers.

Nacho Figueras

Nacho has been friends with the Prince for years, and the pair regularly play in charity matches together. In 2017, the Argentine player opened up about Harry and Meghan's relationship. Making sure to protect his friend's privacy, Nacho told HELLO! US: "I can say that I'm very happy for him. If he's happy, I'm happy. He's a guy that I like very much and he deserves the best."

He attended the royal wedding with his wife Delfina Blaquier. During the Sentebale Polo Cup last summer, Harry and Meghan shared a rare kiss - much to everyone's delight! But their sweet moment was interrupted by Nacho, who was pictured alongside the royal couple following their team's victory. Taking to his Instagram page to share a picture of the photobomb, Nacho joked: "When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin. What an incredible love story."

Hugh Grosvenor

The Duke of Westminster is one of the richest people in the world, and his family have strong ties with the British royals. His mother, Natalia Grosvenor, is Prince William's godmother, and Hugh himself is godfather to Prince George.

Although the Duke prefers to live his life out of the spotlight, he made headlines with his 21st birthday party which was rumoured to have cost £5 million at Eaton Hall. Prince Harry was among the guests invited to the celebrations.

