The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are proud parents to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, but that hasn't stopped mum Kate from talking about baby number four in recent years!

Back in February, the Duchess, 40, admitted she felt "broody" as she chatted with parents and their babies at Copenhagen's Children's Museum and joked that husband William, 39, worries about her working with under-one-year-olds because she returns home wanting "another one".

Kate gets to interact with lots of babies and children in her day-to-day royal engagements, particularly as one of her biggest focuses is the early years. The Duchess launched her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June last year, which looks at the impact of the first five years of life on later adulthood.

Despite the Duchess' confessions, William has appeared to rule out baby number four. When the Cambridges visited Lancashire earlier this year, the Duke made a cheeky joke as wife Kate found herself holding a three-and-a-half-month-old baby girl.

Kate holding baby Anastasia in Lancashire in January

During a visit to Church on the Street in Burnley, the Duchess cooed at Anastasia Barrie while standing beside her parents Trudi, a volunteer, and Alastair Barrie, who is on the centre's committee.

William, looking at his wife gazing at the baby, said: "Don't give her any ideas," to laughter. "You can't take her with you," he told Kate, smiling.

Kate meeting families at the Copenhagen Children's Museum

And back in February 2019 during a tour of Northern Ireland, Kate also confessed to feeling broody as she met a five-month-old baby called James during a walkabout in Ballymena.

"He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody," Kate told James Barr's dad Alan, who was quick to ask her about a possible baby number four. The Duchess laughed and said: "I think William might be slightly worried."

The Duke and Duchess first became parents in July 2013, when they welcomed Prince George at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. The couple's daughter, Princess Charlotte, arrived at the same hospital two years later, followed by their second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

