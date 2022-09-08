Why Kate Middleton hasn’t joined Prince William at Balmoral She has remained in Windsor

The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor while her husband Prince William has rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside in Balmoral.

Concerns for Her Majesty’s health were confirmed by Buckingham Palace as all four of her children were at her side.

Duchess Kate has stayed at her new family home because Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first day at their new school.

The Queen appoints Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister

The previous day, the duke and duchess of Cambridge were seen walking hand-in-hand with their children as they accompanied them to a settling-in day for new pupils at Lambrook School.

A statement from an official spokesperson read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Her immediate family members have been informed.

The head of state pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday after doctors ordered her to rest.

It was a busy day for the monarch on Tuesday with her appointing Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.

