King Charles III's coronation date revealed - details The royal's coronation will take place on 6 May

A date has finally been set for King Charles III's coronation following the royal's ascension to the throne on 8 September.

MORE: King Charles' big changes at Balmoral after the Queen's death revealed

The historic occasion will be held on 6 May next year and will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the late Queen passed away. The palace has confirmed that Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned alongside Charles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles III coin portrait unveiled by the Royal Mint

Announcing the news, the Palace said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

"The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

READ: King Charles' favourite Buckingham Palace childhood feature he'll be keen to restore

SEE: How King Charles' new role could affect his daily life

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

The late Queen died "peacefully" at her beloved Balmoral residence

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

As the royal family prepares for the ancient ceremony, HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the history surrounding coronations, predictions for Charles' big day and everything in between.

Why Westminster Abbey?

London's Westminster Abbey has played host to royal coronations for the past 900 years. Westminster Abbey has been Britain's coronation church since 1066 and has witnessed 38 coronation ceremonies for reigning monarchs. The first documented coronation at Westminster was that of William the Conqueror on 25th December 1066.

Westminster Abbey has been Britain's coronation church since 1066

By 1953, millions around the world were able to tune into Queen Elizabeth II's spectacular coronation on 2 June.

The church features the Coronation Chair which was originally built for King Edward I between 1297 and 1300. Due to its historic importance, it is one of the most valuable artefacts to have survived the Middle Ages.

Is there a meaning behind the selected date?

There will be some speculation with regard to the significance of Charles' coronation date. Many royal fans will be drawing attention to the fact that 6 May is also Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's fourth birthday. The date was chosen in consultation with the government, the Church of England and the Royal Household.

Archie was born on 6 May 2019

Imbued with significance, 6 May also happens to be the wedding anniversary of the late Queen's sister Princess Margaret. And to top it all off, the King's grandfather George VI held his coronation on 12 May 1937, just six days after Charles' set date.

What can we expect on Charles' big day?

The coronation of King Charles III will be an Anglican service, carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

King Charles' coronation will involve six basic stages: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage. At the heart of the coronation is the anointing with holy oil.

The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury

During the key event, the King will remove his crimson robe and sit in King Edward's chair, which was made in 1300 and has been used by every monarch since 1626, under a canopy of silk or cloth of gold held by four Knights of the Garter.

The ceremony is steeped in pageantry

The archbishop will use the golden eagle-shaped ampulla – which pours the oil from its beak – and the 12th-century silver-gilt anointing spoon which is the most ancient treasure of the Crown Jewels, to anoint the King in the form of a cross.

Traditionally the choir sings the anthem Zadok The Priest as the anointing is carried out.

Which crowns will be used?

King Charles III will wear St Edward's Crown at the end of the coronation ceremony.

The crown was made in 1661 and once belonged to Edward the Confessor. It is remarkably heavy and is made of solid gold. It currently resides in the Crown Jewels collection at the Tower of London.

St Edward's Crown is the most sacred of all crowns

As for Queen Consort Camilla, there appear to be three likely options. In keeping with tradition, the royal may opt to wear an existing crown readily available.

Given Charles' close bond with his grandmother, there is a high chance Camilla may choose to wear a crown previously worn by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. The stunning crown features platinum, 2,800 diamonds, rock crystal, velvet and ermine.

Queen Camilla may wear The Queen Mother's crown

Another potential option exists in the form of Queen Mary's crown. The eye-catching crown was designed for the coronation of June 1911. The Daily Telegraph described it saying "It has no jewels but diamonds, and the diamonds cluster together as if they had no support but their own light."

Royal historian Marlene Koenig has also floated the possibility of Queen Consort Camilla wearing a brand new crown, emphasising that it would "provide jobs to a small number of people".

READ: New 'Fab Four': The unusual detail you missed in photo of royals

On the other hand, Marlene also stressed the importance of the current economic situation. She said: "It might not look good to many people [if they spend] money on a new crown. The optics might not be appreciated with the current economic situation in the UK."

Who will be in attendance?

King Charles III's coronation will likely be a scaled-back affair with significantly reduced guest numbers. It's thought that attendees will be decreased from 8,000 to around 2,000, with peers expected to wear suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes.

Members of the royal family will reunite in Westminster Abbey

Key members of the royal family will reunite for the special occasion, with the likes of Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex all expected to attend the religious ceremony.

Marlene Koenig has provided useful insight into the possibility of Prince Harry's eldest child making a surprise appearance. "Archie is too young to attend the coronation. But Charles was four and a half… Archie is not heir to the throne or even remotely close to the throne," she revealed.

How will it differ from his mother's coronation?

Unlike bygone coronations, Charles's coronation is expected to last just one hour rather than three.

In an effort to conform to the modern era, it is expected to be more inclusive of multi-faith Britain than past coronations.

Charles' coronation will 'look towards the future'

In contrast to the Queen's coronation which took place on a Tuesday, Charles' ceremony will take place on a Saturday. The Palace has yet to comment on whether there will be any arrangements for a bank holiday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.