The extraordinary detail you missed about King Charles's new coins The new design has been unveiled

The designs for banknotes and coins featuring images of King Charles III have been unveiled by the Bank of England ahead of their circulation by the middle of 2024.

The Bank said the King's portrait will be the only change to existing designs of its £5, £10, £20 and £50 polymer plastic notes.

The image of Charles will appear on the front of the banknotes, as well as in the see-through security window.

But the Bank confirmed that all existing plastic banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will still be accepted as legal tender, with the public able to carry on using them as normal.

The new bank notes feature King Charles II

It further noted that it had received guidance from the royal household to keep the environmental and financial impact of the change to an absolute minimum. Therefore, notes featuring Queen Elizabeth II and her son King Charles II will co-circulate.

Meanwhile, fifty pence coins featuring the image of King Charles III are entering circulation this month, with 4.9 million coins being distributed across 9,452 Post Office branches nationwide.

Royal watchers have reacted positively to the new portrait of Charles – but did you notice the striking difference with the new coins?

The monarch also appears on new coins

From the time of Charles II onwards, a tradition developed of monarchs being represented on the coinage facing in the opposite direction to their immediate predecessor.

It means that Charles is seen facing the left – in contrast to his late mother. The reverse, or 'tails' side, meanwhile, commemorates the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

His image faces the opposite direction to his late mother

Governor Andrew Bailey said: "I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III.

"This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024."

